An employee assembles an electric car along a production line at a factory in Qingzhou, Shandong province, China, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING China's industrial sector is facing increasing downwards pressure, with weak demand, sliding investment and falling exports posing the biggest difficulties for firms, the industry ministry said on Friday.

A persistent decline in the producer price index (PPI) is adding to firms' operational difficulties, the ministry said in a document issued ahead of a briefing in Beijing.

The ministry said it would encourage firms to merge and restructure, and continues to recommend firms look overseas for opportunities. The ministry also said it will promote automobile purchasing.

