Wall Street stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.
BEIJING Growth in investment in China's industry is slowing amid tepid external demand, the deputy industry minister said on Thursday.
It will require hard work to meet China's industrial growth targets for 2016, Feng Fei said, according to a statement on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's website.
China will accelerate reductions in capacity in some sectors in the second half this year, using market-based measures, he added.
Weighed down by sluggish demand at home and abroad, industrial overcapacity and faltering investment, China's economic growth slowed to 6.9 percent in 2015, the coolest in a quarter of a century.
Beijing is aiming for economic growth of between 6.5-7 percent in 2016.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal on Thursday and said he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace the deal.
NEW YORK Whether you believe the rally in U.S. stocks has run out of steam or expect shares to soar on to new highs, the recent slump in stock market volatility has opened up big opportunities for traders in the options market.