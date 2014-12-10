BEIJING China's annual consumer inflation eased to 1.4 percent in November, a five-year low, from 1.6 percent in October, adding to concerns that domestic demand remains sluggish despite a raft of stimulus measures.

The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent in November from October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. The market had expected prices to be flat.

The producer price index declined 2.7 percent in November from a year earlier, its 33rd consecutive monthly decline, as sluggish demand curbed the pricing power of companies.

KEY POINTS

November CPI +1.4 year-on-year(forecast +1.6 percent, previous month +1.6 percent)

November PPI -2.7 year-on-year (forecast -2.4 percent, previous month -2.2 percent)

COMMENTARY:

ANALYSTS AT CICC SAID IN A RESEARCH NOTE:

"Looking ahead, CPI and PPI are likely to move downward in December, the risk of deflation will significantly increase.

Currently, the real economy faces expected deflation, which will enhance the level of real interest rates and further suppress aggregate demand, resulting in self-reinforcing deflationary expectations.

The counter-cyclical monetary policy easing is necessary - the pressure to cut reserve requirements and further cut interest rates remains big.

DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, ECONOMIST AT CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB, HONG KONG:

"November saw further downward pressure on prices. CPI inflation slowed to 1.4 percent YoY, the least since late 2009, while PPI deflation deepened to -2.7 percent YoY, the most since mid-2013.

The data partly reflects low commodity and food prices but it also confirms disinflationary pressures and softness of domestic demand. It will likely convince policymakers to ease their policy stance further and we continue to expect a RRR cut in the near term, most likely this month. The numbers are below market consensus and should exert downward pressure on equities, CNY IRS and the CNY / CNH in the FX space."

ANDY JI, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST AT COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA, SINGAPORE:

"Slower consumer price inflation reflects mainly warmer weather. Core measure, which excludes food and energy actually picked up slightly to 1.6 percent, suggesting we have probably seen the trough and headline CPI should pick up in coming months on seasonality ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday.

"In any case, with core CPI firmly anchored at its historical lows, the fluctuation in food prices has little implication for PBOC's policy deliberation and should not have much market impact."

CHESTER LIAW, ECONOMIST AT FORECAST PTE LTD, SINGAPORE:

"Disinflation is clear, with falling oil prices filtering through to the broader price indices.

With inflation this low, we expect the central bank to have little impediment to the long rumored RRR cut. We expect a cut of 25 bps before the turn of the year, with at least one more to come before Q3 next year."

MARKET REACTION

Market reaction was mixed. The CSI300 Index .CSI300 of leading shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell briefly then recovered after the inflation data, up 0.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was down 0.59 percent by 0210 GMT (09:10 p.m. EST).

The yuan CNY=CFXS was trading at 6.1940 per dollar.

BACKGROUND

- The government has set a target for inflation this year of within 3.5 percent, the same as the previous year. Inflation in 2013 was 2.6 percent.

- Consumer inflation has been benign this year as the economy slows, creating room for the central bank to ease policy to support growth.

- Top policymakers have issued a steady stream of reassurances about the economy in recent weeks, citing among other things a strong services sector and a still resilient labor market.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Jake Spring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)