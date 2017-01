A conductor stands next to a train inside the Beijing West Railway Station, in Beijing, China, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI China's state planner has approved urban rail plans costing 133.9 billion yuan ($20.08 billion) in the cities of Urumqi and Xiamen, according to statements published on the National Development and Reform Commission website.

The projects were a 33.8 billion yuan plan for 41.8 kilometers (26 miles) of subway lines in the northwestern city of Urumqi, as well as a 100.1 billion yuan scheme for 224 kilometres of lines in the coastal city of Xiamen.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh)