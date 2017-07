A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

BEIJING China will step up its efforts to attract more foreign investment and treat Chinese firms and foreign companies on an equal basis, the State Council, or cabinet, said on Wednesday.

China will also promote healthy growth in private investment, the cabinet said in an announcement after the meeting led by Premier Li Keqiang.

