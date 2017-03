BEIJING China faces big pressure on employment in the future as the country moves to solve structural problems that have led to overcapacity in some industries, the labor ministry said on Thursday.

"China faces quite heavy employment tasks in the following months and the pressure over employment will be very big," Yin Chengji, spokesman for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, told a media briefing.

