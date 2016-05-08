A view of old houses surrounded by new apartment buildings in Guangfuli neighbourhood in Shanghai, China, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Buildings under construction are seen during a foggy day in Xiangyang, Hubei Province, China, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING China will reduce or stop land supply for cities where there is a property glut while boosting supply in areas that face stronger housing demand, the People's Daily said on Sunday, citing the Ministry of Land and Resources.

The government aims to keep arable land of more than 1.865 billion mu (124.33 million hectares) under a five-year plan (2016-2020) by limiting construction land - or land for industrial or property development, the newspaper said.

"Land supply will be reduced and even halted for cities that have relatively high property inventories while land supply will be appropriately increased in areas where there are tensions in property supply and demand," it said, citing the ministry.

While property prices in top-tier Chinese cities are booming, prices in smaller cities are still weakening, complicating government efforts to spread wealth more evenly and arrest slowing growth.

Beijing has identified food security as one of its biggest challenges over the next decade, as its population is still rising and vast tracts of its farmland have already been swallowed up due to rapid urban and industrial growth.

China has stuck to a 'red line' in arable land, a minimum area mandated by the government to be reserved for growing crops to ensure food security.

