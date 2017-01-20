A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing March 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

BEIJING China will take further action to prevent falsification of fiscal data, the finance ministry said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The ministry made the comment in response to questions on a data falsification scandal in the traditional "rustbelt" Liaoning province, whose government said in its annual work report this week that it had falsified reporting of fiscal data from 2011 to 2014, according to state-owned People's Daily.

Liaoning's falsification of fiscal data during the period "impaired central government's judgment on the province's economic situation and misled central policy", the ministry said.

It said it would closely supervise local fiscal revenue situations in provinces including Liaoning and intensify monitoring.

(Reporting by Nicholas Heath and Yawen Chen)