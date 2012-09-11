BEIJING Chinese banks extended 703.9 billion yuan ($111.07 billion) of new local-currency loans in August, the central bank said on Tuesday, beating market expectations of 600 billion yuan and giving hope that the economy could get a boost from new credit.

The August lending figure, which comes after the central bank's recent interest rate cuts and quickening government approvals for some infrastructure projects, also marked a sharp increase from 540.1 billion yuan in July.

"The lending number is better than the market expected. That was mainly due to accelerating investment in the real estate sector and the government-backed spending on infrastructure projects," said Shen Lan, an economist at Standard Chartered in Shanghai.

"However, demand for loans from the corporate sector remains weak as confidence is still lacking. It will take some time for the quickened government infrastructure investment to boost demand in the downstream industries."

Chinese banks grant loans at the central government's behest, and money and credit numbers have become the most closely watched data as they reveal both policy aims and the state of credit demand.

The central bank has cut interest rates twice in June and July and also lowered the proportion of cash banks must hold as reserves by 150 basis points in three steps since November.

But, the rate cuts, the freeing of an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) for new lending by cutting required reserve ratios (RRR) at banks and a raft of tax tweaks have so far failed to halt the slide in economic growth.

The quickening approval of infrastructure investment projects in recent weeks by the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top planning agencies, may call for the central bank to ease policy further, analysts say.

But it won't be an easy decision, they say, given the flare-up in property prices and rise in consumer inflation, albeit off a levely.

Chinese data for August has been mostly disappointing, with weak trade data on Monday underlining the case for more policy measures to cushion the world's second-largest against stiff global headwinds.

That followed data on Sunday that showed industrial output growth hit its weakest annual pace in August in more than three years as companies struggled to cope with falling orders.

The sluggish data has stoked market fears that the current quarter will mark the seventh successive quarter of slowing growth despite the policy "fine-tuning" that began in November 2011.

China may miss its official 7.5 percent growth target for 2012 without a fresh round of swift policy stimulus on top of the monetary and fiscal easing undertaken since last year and the $150 billion-worth of infrastructure projects announced last week.

A number of investment banks have already downgraded their outlook on China's economic growth for 2012 and 2013.

Barclays Capital, for example, has cut its forecast on China's 2012 annual economic growth to 7.5 percent from 7.9 percent and cut its 2013 growth forecast to 7.6 percent from 8.4 percent.

China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.24 trillion yuan in August, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

It did not release August data for money supply or loan growth. Those figures are expected to come sometime this week. ($1 = 6.3376 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)