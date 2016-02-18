A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, in this April 3, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

SHANGHAI The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has asked selected banks about their demand for liquidity through its medium-term lending facility (MLF), sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, an indication the central bank may inject more funds into the banking system.

The MLF is a supplementary liquidity management tool that the central bank occasionally uses to boost liquidity in the banking system.

In recent weeks, central bank officials have signaled a reluctance to rely on broad-based easing tools like cuts to bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR) while the yuan remains under pressure from capital outflows.

The PBOC also lowered offered rates for the loans by 15 basis points to 2.85 percent for six-month loans and by 25 basis points to 3 percent for one-year loans, the sources said.

"The MLF is kind of a substitute for an RRR cut, and cutting the rate is a proxy for the interest rate, so it allows the central bank to basically kill two birds with one stone," said Zhou Hao, Senior Emerging Markets Economist at Commerzbank in Singapore.

"Targeted easing is needed because corporate debt levels are quite high and they need to refinance. But the central bank doesn't want to release a very strong easing signal since that could put more pressure on the yuan."

To minimize the impact of further easing on the yuan, the central bank has relied on large temporary cash injections through money markets and supplementary liquidity tools like the MLF so far in 2016.

Open market injections alone - not including MLF and other supplementary liquidity tools - reached a net 1.7 trillion yuan in the first several weeks of 2016 before the Lunar New Year holiday beginning on Feb. 7.

China's currency has fallen about five percent against the dollar since early August, when the central bank shocked markets by allowing a sharp 2 percent depreciation.

Chinese foreign currency reserves hit $3.23 trillion in January, the lowest since 2012. Analysts say the fall was driven in part by central bank foreign currency sales to support the yuan.

The central bank could not be reached for an immediate comment.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)