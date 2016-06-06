Asian shares edge up, dollar capped after Fed
TOKYO Asian shares ticked up while the dollar was capped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of any immediate rate hike.
SHANGHAI China's central bank has questioned some banks on their demand for liquidity under its medium-term lending facility (MLF) and is expected to begin daily checks, two sources with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters on Monday.
It also questioned some on Friday.
The bank kept the rates on offer unchanged from the last operation in May, at 2.75 percent for three-month loans and 2.85 percent for six-month loans, sources said.
The medium-term lending facility is a supplementary lending facility sometimes used by the central bank to adjust liquidity in the banking system.
The central bank did not have an immediate response when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO President Donald Trump's travel restrictions on people from seven countries could dampen international enrollment at U.S. colleges, at a time they have become increasingly reliant on tuition revenue from overseas students.
LONDON The Bank of England will probably try on Thursday to avoid adding to speculation about a first interest rate hike in nearly a decade, even as it acknowledges the resilience of Britain's economy since last year's Brexit vote shock.