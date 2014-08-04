Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BEIJING China will increase investment in areas including the property sector, while authorities will advance wide-ranging economic reforms such as changing the fiscal and pricing systems, the country's powerful economic planning agency said on Monday.
The remarks from the National Development and Reform Commission were a reiteration of existing government policies.
China's economy grew slightly faster than expected in the second quarter at 7.5 percent as a burst of government stimulus paid dividends. But analysts said Beijing will likely need to offer further support to meet its growth target for 2014, especially if a downturn in the property market worsens.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.