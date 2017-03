Chen Yulu, the President of Renmin University of China, gives a speech during an event celebrating the anniversary of the university's founding, in Beijing, China, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING China has appointed Chen Yulu as the vice governor of central bank, the government said on Friday.

China also named Fang Xinghai as the vice chairman of the securities regulator, according to a statement on the government website(www.gov.cn).

(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk)