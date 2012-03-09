BEIJING China's factory output slowed more than expected in the first two months of 2012 to grow just 11.4 percent from a year ago as cooling demand at home and abroad dragged production growth to its weakest in over 2-1/2 years.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial production growth of 12.3 percent in January and February.

Growth in fixed asset investment, which accounted for 54 percent of China's 2011 gross domestic product, slowed to 21.5 percent in the first two months , from 23.8 percent in December.

It was the lowest since the end of 2002 but still above the 20 percent forecast economists.

Retail sales missed market expectations to grow just 14.7 percent in January and February . Economists had expected growth of 17.5 percent.

KEY POINTS:

- Jan-Feb industrial output up 11.4 pct on year (forecast up 12.3 pct; previous up 12.8 pct)

- Jan-Feb fixed asset investment up 21.5 pct on year (forecast up 20 pct; previous up 23.8 pct)

- Jan-Feb retail sales up 14.7 pct on year (forecast up 17.5 pct; previous up 18.1 pct)

COMMENTARY:

YIPING HUANG, ECONOMIST AT BARCLAYS CAPITAL IN HONG KONG:

"Growth rates of both industrial output and retail sales are weaker than expected, but we are quite surprised by fixed-asset investment, which was stronger. Property investment was also strong.

"We have had this soft landing story for a while, but this is not going to change. Policy easing will continue for now. But there is no urgent need to ease aggressively, we really need to look economic data carefully.

"We expect full-year GDP growth to be 8.1 percent in 2012 and growth in the first quarter is likely to be lower than 8 percent, but growth should bottom out in the first quarter."

JIANG CHAO, ANALYST AT GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES, SHANGHAI:

"February industrial output continued to grow at a slower clip, which is in line with our expectations. But it is good to see that the slowdown in the industrial sector is in a steady and moderate way, rather than as sharp as in late 2008.

"Last month's investment figures, including the property investment data, are better than expected, although the property tightening measures are still in place, bolstering our expectation that the chance is very low of seeing a hard landing of the economy."

STEPHEN GREEN, ECONOMIST, STANDARD CHARTERED, HONG KONG:

"It doesn't look. Obviously industrial production is the critical one and it looks pretty weak to us. We know loan growth has been weak and overall demand conditions have been quite weak. The PMIs have been weak.

"I think they will stay put on interest rates but they will have to move on reserve requirements. The PBOC will much rather cut reserve requirements. In this kind of environment, I'm not sure the cost of credit is particularly important. We are not there yet for rate cuts. We are looking for four more (cuts in reserve requirements)."

HUA ZHONGWEI, ECONOMIST AT HUACHUANG SECURITIES IN BEIJING:

"Investment growth was stable and the slowdown is quite modest.

"As the central government has made it clear that it wants to ensure the construction of key big projects, banks are likely to provide long-term loans as well. In addition, Beijing is also relaxing lending policies for local government financing vehicles, and the move is expected to help investments as well.

"Property investment is also strong and is likely to stay strong thanks to the government's efforts in building up affordable housing.

"The overall economic growth rate in the first quarter may show further slowdown from 8.9 percent in the last year quarter of 2011, but it will be very modest to be 8.5 percent or 8.6 percent."

ZHOU HAO, ECONOMIST AT ANZ IN SHANGHAI:

"Growth of both industrial output and retail sales (in Jan-Feb) slowed more than expected. Growth of fixed-asset investment also eased. So there are signs of weakness in domestic demand.

"Export data to be released tomorrow cannot be pretty.

"The central bank has been loosening monetary policy. But we don't expect an RRR cut in March. Nor do we expect a cut in interest rates in the near term given the real deposit rate has just turned positive. I don't think a cut in interest rates is going to happen unless inflation falls to 2.5 percent."

MARKET REACTION:

- Australian shares rallied on a flurry of Chinese data on Friday, extending a run higher that began earlier in the day when inflation numbers from Beijing came in softer than expected.

- The Shanghai composite index .SSEC came off session highs after being buoyed by earlier data, but remains on track to complete a third successive day of gains.

BACKGROUND:

Friday's flurry of data is the first set of hard numbers of the year for industrial output, fixed asset investment and retail sales. They combine data held back from January to iron out heavy distortions caused by the Lunar New Year holidays.

Factory output likely underscores the downside risks to the economy, with the wobble in retail sales also a concern to investors.

The batch of data comes after Beijing sent tremors through global financial markets earlier this week by cutting its 2012 growth forecast to eight-year lows of 7.5 percent.

Although the move was made in part to make space for economic reform, it stirred worries of an abrupt slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy, or a so-called "hard landing".

China's growth nationwide is on track to slow to just over 8 percent in the first quarter of the year, economists say, although they reckon the full year will see 8 to 9 percent growth, well above the official target of 7.5 percent for 2012.

(Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)