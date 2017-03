China's Premier Li Keqiang listens to the Chinese national anthem during a welcoming ceremony for Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China plans to spend around two years to tackle serious overcapacity in some industries and will ruthlessly deal with so-called zombie firms, Premier Li Keqiang said in remarks seen on Friday.

China's survey-based unemployment rate had been gradually falling in the last three months, Li said in comments published on the central government's website, but no details were given.

