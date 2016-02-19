Undaunted by oil bust, financiers pour billions into U.S. shale
HOUSTON Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
BEIJING Excessive loosening of monetary policies in China would create asset bubbles and increase downward pressure on the yuan, the vice governor of China's central bank warned on Friday.
Yi Gang, a vice governor of the People's Bank of China, also told an economic forum that the country's current prudent monetary policy avoids excessive loosening of credit conditions.
TOKYO Crude oil fell on Monday in quiet trading after the three-day Easter break on signs the United States is continuing to add output, undermining OPEC efforts to support prices, and as the market digested North Korea's failed missile launch on Sunday.