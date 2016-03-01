SHANGHAI China's factories shed jobs at the fastest rate in seven years in February as activity shrank to five-month lows, a private survey showed, raising doubts about the government's ability to reduce industry overcapacity this year without triggering a sharp jump in unemployment.

The Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.0 in February, below market expectations of 48.3 and January's reading of 48.4, according to the business survey released on Tuesday.

The employment sub-component of the index fell to 46.0, down from January's 47.0 and the lowest level since January 2009, when China and other trade-reliant economies were reeling from a near-collapse in global trade following the financial crisis.

Both readings were below the 50-point neutral level, which separates contraction from expansion on a monthly basis. The headline index was in negative territory for the 12th month in a row.

Firms that reported lower headcount cited company downsizing and cost-cutting, and said more workers who were leaving voluntarily were not being replaced.

Sluggish demand at home and abroad and years of overexpansion fueled by debt have weighed on China's manufacturers, leaving many with large amounts of idle capacity and helping to drag China's broader economic growth to 25-year lows.

New orders slipped to 48.3 in February, down from January's 48.5 and the eighth straight month of contraction. Export orders fell for the third month running, though at a slightly more moderate rate.

China said on Monday it expects to lay off 1.8 million workers in the coal and steel sectors as part of efforts to reduce industrial overcapacity, but no timeframe was given.

To be sure, although the survey compilers adjust their figures for seasonal effects, the shifting dates of the long Lunar New Year holiday sometimes make Chinese data in January and February difficult to interpret.

Chinese economic activity slows dramatically around the week-long holiday, which falls on a different date in late winter every year.

The Caixin survey focuses more on small and medium-sized private firms, in contrast to the official manufacturing gauge, which focuses more on larger state-owned firms.

Analysts have been watching closely for signs that the sharp slowdown in China's industrial sector is filtering into employment and wage growth.

(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)