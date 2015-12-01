Oil prices jump after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices soared on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
SHANGHAI Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted more than expected in November, an official survey showed on Tuesday.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 49.6 in November, compared with the previous month's reading of 49.8 and below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a reading of 49.8.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump promised to label China a currency manipulator on his first day in office, but after 77 days, his administration is touting a new term: "currency misalignment."
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK The Federal Reserve's coming decision to reduce its massive asset holdings will set off a complex dance with global investors and the U.S. Treasury as it tries to put a final end to policies used to fight the 2007 financial crisis without upending the economy along the way.