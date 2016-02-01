Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
SHANGHAI Growth in China's services sector activity slowed in January, the country's official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey showed on Monday.
The official non-manufacturing PMI stood at 53.5 in January, compared with the previous month's reading of 54.4, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
BEIJING Asian countries escaped the currency manipulator label in the latest U.S. Treasury report, but remain wary of possible trade friction as President Donald Trump maintains his administration will seek to address trade imbalances.