Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
BEIJING Growth in China's services sector accelerated in June, an official survey showed on Friday.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.7, compared to the previous month's reading of 53.1 and well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Beijing has been counting on a strong services sector to pick up the slack as it tries to shift the economy away from a dependence on heavy industry and manufacturing exports.
(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)
TOKYO Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.