Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a meeting with business leaders who will be attending the upcoming Fortune Global Forum, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

BEIJING Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday the government will keep policy stable and make macro-controls more targeted and forward-looking to stabilize economic growth.

The state television quoted Li as saying China's economy was generally stable in the first half of this year and main economic indicators were within "reasonable range".

Data on Monday showed that China's annual gross domestic product growth slowed to 7.5 percent in the second quarter, the ninth slowdown in the last 10 quarters.

Analysts said the slowdown would put pressure on Beijing to quicken reforms to take up the economic slack, rather than slow them down.

(Reporting By Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Robert Birsel)