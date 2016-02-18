China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan answers a question at a news conference during the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's parliament, in Beijing, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese flag waves in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China will better coordinate its fiscal and monetary policies to help counter a slowdown in the economy, Liu Kun, a vice finance minister, said in remarks published on Thursday.

The government will keep economic growth within a reasonable range, ramping up fiscal policies while using prudent monetary policies flexibly and appropriately, Liu said in a speech published on the ministry's website.

A slew of senior government officials collectively assured jittery investors the government will act to stabilize the economy after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

A rout in Chinese stocks last summer and the unexpected devaluation of the yuan CNY=CFXS in August have rattled global markets, raising concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy and Beijing's ability to steer it simultaneously through both a protracted slowdown and radical restructuring.

Liu said that raising the fiscal deficit ratio and cutting taxes will become an apparent choice for stimulating growth.

Fiscal spending is expected to be at a relatively high level this year, he said, adding that Beijing will set a reasonable quota for the local government debt swap program.

In an interview with Caixin last week, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan reiterated that the yuan CNY=CFXS is basically stable and capital outflows are in a normal range.

While admitting there were mounting challenges ahead, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that stable employment has been the biggest bright spot in the economy.

China's economic growth slowed to 6.9 percent for 2015, its weakest in 25 years. On Thursday, a lower-than-expected January inflation reading and a decline in producer prices showed persisted deflation risks.

(Reporting by Meng Meng and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)