Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
BEIJING China will use proactive fiscal policies to reduce overcapacity in industry and to help firms restructure their debt, the country's finance minister said in a report issued on Friday.
China will step up regulation of local government debt, especially oversight of debt quotas, Lou Jiwei said in a report to the country's parliament, published on the ministry's website. Lou also said the country will accelerate reform of its tax system.
TOKYO Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.