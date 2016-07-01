BEIJING China will use proactive fiscal policies to reduce overcapacity in industry and to help firms restructure their debt, the country's finance minister said in a report issued on Friday.

China will step up regulation of local government debt, especially oversight of debt quotas, Lou Jiwei said in a report to the country's parliament, published on the ministry's website. Lou also said the country will accelerate reform of its tax system.

