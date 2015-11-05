An employee assembles an electric car along a production line at a factory in Qingzhou, Shandong province, China, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING A deluge of Chinese data due in coming weeks could show tentative signs of stabilization in the world's second-largest economy with growth remaining uneven across the country.

Industrial output may have expanded at a slightly faster pace in October while exports and imports likely declined at a slower rate, a Reuters poll showed, which would represent a long-awaited welcome pickup in demand.

Underscoring an uneven growth path, investment is seen weakening to multi-year lows in October while producer prices likely continued to decline and bank lending may have cooled from a surge in September.

However, the mixed data is unlikely to dissuade economists who have called for Beijing to roll out more support, including both easing and fiscal stimulus, in coming months keep growth on keel.

UBS economists, for example, expect the numbers to show real economic activity remaining sluggish, necessitating further policy support.

"We see unabated policy support in the coming months, as the real activity has remained sluggish and the downward pressures persist," the UBS economists said in a research note.

To shore up growth, Beijing has rolled out a flurry of support steps since last year, including slashing interest rates six times since November 2014 and lowering the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves four times this year.

However, the lack of end-user demand combined with produce price deflation have combined to dissuade many business owners from further investment. As a result, while the cost of existing debt burdens has declined, helping keep businesses from sinking, the easing has yet to translate into recharged growth momentum.

Beijing has also boosted spending on infrastructure and eased curbs on the ailing property sector as part of attempts to avoid a hard landing, but the government has admitted publicly that it has yet to find a "new growth engine" to replace dependence on investment intensive manufacturing and exports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China can maintain annual economic growth of at least 6.5 percent over the next five years.

HEADWINDS

The Reuters poll showed that fixed-asset investment - a key economic driver - is forecast to have grown 10.2 percent in the first 10 months of 2015 from a year earlier. Through the first nine months, the increase was 10.3 percent, the slowest pace since 2000.

In a sign of subdued domestic and external demand, exports in October likely fell 3.0 percent from a year ago, compared with a fall of 3.7 percent in September, while imports were seen falling 16 percent, easing from a 20.4 percent drop in September.

Factory output likely grew 5.8 percent year-on-year in October, quickening from September's 5.7 percent rise while retail sales, a key measure of domestic consumption, likely grew 10.9 percent, the same pace as in September, according to the poll.

Firms were still struggling to cope with persistent deflationary pressures with the producer price index (PPI) falling for a 44th straight month in October.

Annual consumer inflation likely inched down to 1.5 percent in October from September's 1.6 percent.

The poll also showed banks are likely to have extended 798.2 billion yuan ($125.98 billion) in new loans last month, cooling from September's 1.05 trillion yuan, while annual growth of M2 money supply may have risen to 13.2 percent, little moved from 13.1 percent in September.

(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Heath; Editing by Sam Holmes)