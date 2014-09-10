Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gestures as he speaks during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Chinese port city of Tianjin September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) and Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang waves to attendants after making a speech during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TIANJIN China China's economy can avoid an sharp drop in growth, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday as he promised to accelerate China's switch to an economic model driven by science and innovation.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in the northern city of Tianjin, Li said China would continue to pursue structural reforms in its economy.

China's economy has had a bumpy ride this year. Growth slid to an 18-month low of 7.4 percent in the first quarter ticking up to 7.5 percent between April and June. But hopes that the recovery could gain traction were dashed in July when data revealed growth had stuttered again.

