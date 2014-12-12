Labourers working at a construction site for a new residential complex are seen behind a wall bearing a commercial of a property developer in Beijing December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING Chinese real estate investment rose 11.9 percent in the first 11 months of 2014 from a year earlier, while revenue from property sales dropped 7.8 percent on an annual basis, the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) said on Friday.

The rise in investment compared with an increase of 12.4 percent in the first 10 months of 2014. The drop in revenue for January to October was 7.9 percent.

Economists believe the cooling housing market poses the biggest risk to the world's second-largest economy, even as Beijing tries to stimulate overall growth.

Real estate investment directly affects about 40 other business sectors and is a crucial driver of activity.

