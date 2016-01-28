BEIJING China's southwestern metropolis of Chongqing and western region of Tibet were the fastest growing regions in the country in 2015, while the northeastern "rust belt" province of Liaoning had the lowest growth, according to media.

The economy of Liaoning grew only 3 percent last year, China News reported on Thursday, while Chongqing and Tibet both grew 11 percent. However, Tibet's total GDP in 2015 was 102.64 billion yuan ($15.61 billion), the smallest of all regions.

Beijing is close to naming Chongqing Mayor Huang Qifan as Premier Li Keqiang's right-hand man to help tackle a stalling economy and market turbulence, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

Chongqing's economy is fuelled by both traditional manufacturing including autos as well as a burgeoning services industry including logistics and financial services.

Official news agency Xinhua reported in December that some local governments in China's Northeast had inflated data about their finances and economic growth.

Weighed down by weak demand at home and abroad, factory overcapacity, slowing investment and a struggling property market, China's economic growth slowed from 7.3 percent in 2014 to 6.9 percent in 2015, the weakest pace in a quarter of a century.

Some China watchers believe real growth levels may be much weaker than official data suggests.

