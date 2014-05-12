A bank clerk counts Chinese yuan banknotes at a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Huaibei, Anhui province, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING China's fiscal revenues in April rose 9.2 percent from a year earlier to 1.2 trillion yuan ($192.7 billion), the Ministry of Finance said on Monday, quickening from a rise of 5.2 percent in March.

Fiscal revenues in the first four months rose 9.3 percent from the same period last year to 4.8 trillion yuan, the ministry said in a statement on its website, www.mof.gov.cn

China's fiscal expenditures rose 9.6 percent in the first four months from a year earlier to 4.0 trillion yuan, the ministry said. It did not give a spending figure for April alone. ($1 = 6.2280 Chinese Yuan)

(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)