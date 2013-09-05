The People's Bank of China (PBoC) Deputy Governor Hu Xiaolian speaks during a signing ceremony of a supplementary memorandum of cooperation on renminbi (yuan) business with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

BEIJING Chinese regulators should strengthen policy coordination to ward off potential financial risks, some of which stem from high debt levels in some sectors, Hu Xiaolian, a vice central bank governor, said on Thursday.

Concerted efforts are needed to rein in risks in China's banking sector, as well as capital and insurance markets, Hu told a financial forum in Beijing.

Separately, Jiang Yang, a vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), pledged to speed up preparatory work for launching crude oil futures.

(Reporting by China Economics Team)