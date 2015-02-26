SHANGHAI Five Chinese city and rural commercial banks have been approved by the central bank to cut their reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by an extra 50 basis points as part of sweeping RRR cuts announced early this month, an official newspaper said on Thursday.

The People's Bank of China made a system-wide cut to bank reserve requirements on Feb. 5, the first time it has done so in over two years, to unleash a fresh flood of liquidity to fight off economic slowdown and looming deflation.

The central bank simultaneously announced that it would cut RRR by an additional 50 basis points for qualified urban and rural banks, if they applied for further reductions.

Bank of Beijing Co Ltd (601169.SS) and Shengjing Bank Co Ltd (2066.HK) said in separate statements they had received approvals for the additional cuts.

Officials at Bank of Nanjing (601009.SS), Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd (3618.HK) and Huishang Bank Corp Ltd (3698.HK) - which the paper reported citing unidentified sources as also having received approvals - were not available for comment.

(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill)