China's central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves on Wednesday, the first industry-wide cut since May 2012, adding more liquidity to the world's second-biggest economy to help boost bank lending and combat a growth slowdown.

Below are analysts' and traders' comments on the move:

JOSH O'BYRNE, CITIFX

"The move is largely seen as trying to address capital outflows, a reflection of a less attractive investment backdrop despite global fixed income yields close to the lows.

"Citi economists have been expecting the move for some time and see further repo cuts to aid a recovery in money growth. As a semi-fixed currency, liquidity is in part determined by foreign financial conditions and the shortfall the USD rally and capital outflows have created has been addressed allowing banks to release reserves.

"The positive read on Asian currencies such as AUD or NZD is probably not one which should be chased. Today’s measures aren’t indicative of quickening regional demand and instead should be seen in the context of transition to something slower."

MANIK NARAIN, STRATEGIST, UBS

"We are not convinced that this is a significant monetary loosening step for a couple of reasons: ...data released from China earlier today ...shows that liquidity that was extended through the medium term lending facility actually was tapered off in November and December last year, and that is one form of effectively tightening up on credit condition.

"The second reason is that we have seen the last few BOP releases from China have shown us that there have been quite significant private capital outflows and that is a drain on domestic liquidity and so this RRR cut is subsidizing some of that liquidity that got lost due to capital outflows.

"All thing considered it seems to be more an exercise in damage limitation."

LIU LI-GANG, ECONOMIST, ANZ, HONG KONG

"The main reason was that the PMI was much lower than expected in January so if there is no further policy reaction, it's very likely that China's Q1 GDP growth could flow below 7 percent."

"The PBOC does look at the external environment – the ECB has engaged in QE, other central banks, especially RBA yesterday cut interest rates – so this is the reason I think the PBOC acted."

"I think in China's monetary policy I think the quantity tool is more important than pricing tool - if you can inject more liquidity banks could lend more."

IAN STANNARD, HEAD OF EUROPEAN FX STRATEGY AT MORGAN STANLEY:

"Traditionally easing measures from China would have fed through and provided some support for the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar. And given that we're in this bit of corrective phase for the dollar, that may well be the case in the very short term.

"But we still remain very bearish in the longer term and we see any rebounds as part of the broader corrective move. The targeted approach to easing we're seeing in China won’t change the bigger trend which is still going to be bearish for the Aussie and the Kiwi."

PETER ROSENTREICH, CHIEF FX ANALYST AT SWISSQUOTE, GENEVA

"Rather than get caught flat footed as Chinese policy makers were in 2014, this year will see a much more aggressive PBoC and government which should see keep the Chinese yuan supported. This proactive strategy should also be positive for regional Asia FX and commodity prices, assets which have plenty of upside potential."

JAN DEHN, HEAD OF RESEARCH AT ASHMORE

"China has high real bond yields - about 200bps at the 5 yr point of the curve - and plenty of room on the fiscal front. This gives the government the ability to smooth aggregate demand during downturns in the ordinary business cycle and while it is reforming its economy from investment to consumption led growth.

"This reduces the overall volatility of the economy as a whole, which is positive for Chinese equities. The effect on global markets should be positive as well, at the margin, mainly because higher domestic demand in China will increase demand for goods and services from abroad. However, the policy is mainly beneficial for the local market."

ATIF LATIF, DIRECTOR OF TRADING AT GUARDIAN STOCKBROKERS

"Given the weak data points from China of late we were expecting the news hence the muted market reaction."

ION-MARC VALAHU, FUND MANAGER AT CLAIRINVEST, GENEVA:

"The move had been expected in some quarters, but the fact that the price of oil has gone down has muted the impact of the China move."

NEIL MELLOR, CURRENCY STRATEGIST AT BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON IN LONDON:

"This has been brewing for a while, and is the culmination of a number of different policy moves they’ve made over the last few months. There’s a good chance we’ll see more. I certainly wouldn’t preclude rate cuts."

"China is facing the difficult task of trying to move from a heavy-growth and commodity-using economy to a consumer, service sector-oriented economy.

"I’m still skeptical they will be able to bring down that credit and housing bubble without collateral damage, such as a rather a big hit to growth."

LONDON-BASED TRADER

"China's RRR move triggered the gold price uptick. I think that farmers banks getting extra 4 points rate cut indicates troubles in the rural banking system (again), hence the gold price move."

(Compiled by Reuters Markets Team; Editing by Toby Chopra)