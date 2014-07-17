A Chinese national flag is seen in front of the chimney of a heat supply plant in Beijing July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI China's State Council, or cabinet, pledged at a meeting on Wednesday to further promote targeted economic stimulus steps, the China Securities Journal reported on Thursday, quoting a report by the official Xinhua news agency.

The government would also support railways, urban infrastructure and irrigation projects.

The policy pledge comes after China posted slightly better- than-expected economic growth of 7.5 percent in the second quarter of this year, as a burst of government stimulus paid dividends, while analysts said Beijing would likely need to offer more support to meet its annual growth target as the property market slows. [ID:nL4N0PR1GO]

(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)