BEIJING China's export growth should show marked improvement in the second-half of the year compared to the first six months, the trade ministry said on Tuesday.

Shen Danyang, the spokesman at the Commerce Ministry, also said China is likely to achieve its 7.5 percent growth target for trade if it invests some effort.

Shen made the remarks at a press briefing.

China's trade performance improved in June but still missed market forecasts, reinforcing expectations that Beijing will have to unveil more stimulus measures to stabilize the economy and meet its 2014 economic growth target.

