Employees stand next to a container ship at Ningbo port in Ningbo, Zhejiang province June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

BEIJING China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will "try all methods" to stabilize trade in what it sees as a challenging and complicated trade outlook this year.

Commerce Ministry spokesman Sun Jiwen told a regular briefing in Beijing that China faced weak foreign demand and "intensifying trade protectionism."

Sun's comments came as China faces threats from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump to impose heavy import taxes on Chinese goods entering the United States, China's largest trade partner.

The Commerce Ministry spokesman dismissed the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission's November 2016 Report to Congress, which accused China of violating global trade rules.

The report said: "China continues to violate the spirit and the letter of its international obligations by pursuing import substitution policies, imposing forced technology transfers, engaging in cyber-enabled theft of intellectual property, and obstructing the free flow of information and commerce."

Sun insisted China had strictly adhered to World Trade Organization rules.

"The report's understanding of problems in China-U.S. trade and investment, and the reasons behind it, are different from China's. China can't accept it," Sun said.

"We hope for equal dialogues and cooperation to resolve conflicts."

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Michael Martina; Editing by Eric Meijer)