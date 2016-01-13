A cargo ship waits to be loaded with shipping containers at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING China's exports rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier in December in yuan-denominated terms, while imports dropped 4.0 percent.

That left a trade surplus of 382.1 billion yuan for the month, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said on Wednesday.

Dollar-denominated figures have not yet been published. Economists had expected an export decline of 8.0 percent in dollar terms and an import decline of 11.5 percent.

China's 2015 exports fell 1.8 percent year on year, while 2015 imports tumbled 13.2 percent, GAC said.

That left at 2015 trade surplus of 3.69 trillion yuan, GAC said.

China is expected to post its weakest economic growth since the global financial crisis in the fourth quarter, adding pressure on policymakers to take more steps to ward off a sharper slowdown that could jolt global markets.

(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)