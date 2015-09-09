A Chinese national flag flutters in front of an apartment tower in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

China's economic fundamentals are healthy, the head of the country's top economic planner said on Wednesday.

"China has contributed around 30 percent of the world's economic growth," Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said at the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Swiss-based corporate think-tank which runs the Davos summit of world leaders.

The speech at the forum in Dalian was broadcast online.

The world's second-largest economy grew 7 percent in the first half from a year earlier - in line with the government's target for 2015, but recent downbeat data has raised the risk the government could miss its full-year growth target.

Some analysts believe current growth is already much weaker than official figures suggest.

(Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Kim Coghill)