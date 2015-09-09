BEIJING China's economy still faces relatively large downward pressure, the head of the country's top economic planner said on Wednesday.

"The largest problem facing the Chinese economy now is industrial overcapacity," Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said at the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Swiss-based corporate think tank which runs the Davos summit of world leaders.

In the same panel discussion, Xu said China's economic fundamentals were healthy.

The whole session of the panel discussion in Dalian was web broadcast.

