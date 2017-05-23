China's President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with South Korean special envoy Lee Hae-chan (unseen) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China will further open its economy to foreign investors, through measures such as allowing investment in more industries, such as services, state television said on Tuesday, citing a reform group meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will also step up regulation of overseas business operations of Chinese companies and will set up a system to track individual income and property information, the group said.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)