BEIJING China's economy is resilient and has the capacity to maintain a long-term medium-to-high growth rate, state media reported President Xi Jinping telling U.S. business leaders and former officials.

Xi said slowing growth was the result of the country shifting to a different mode of development, adjusting its economic structure and digesting earlier stimulus moves, according to the official Xinhua news agency and state broadcasters.

Speaking to the business leaders in advance of his trip to the United States next week, Xi acknowledged that the economic slowdown has raised international concern.

The economy has huge potential and room for maneuver, Xi was reported to have said.

China's economy is on track to post its slowest growth in 25 years and a big crash in the stock market has added to uncertainty.

