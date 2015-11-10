Oil dips as rising US drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
BEIJING China will give its stock market investors adequate protection to fend off financial market risks, President Xi Jinping told a meeting of financial leaders on Tuesday, the state-owned Xinhua news agency reported.
Xi's remarks come after Beijing intervened to halt a share price rout that started in June, which sparked volatility across global financial markets. The main key index, the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC, plunged as much as 40 percent from mid-June to late August.
At the same meeting, Xi said that China would maintain its prudent monetary policy while accelerating fiscal, tax and financial reforms, including reform of state-owned enterprises.
The government would reduce inventories for sustainable development of the property market, Xi was quoted as saying. He also called for promoting both inbound and outbound investment.
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.