Oil hovers near three-month lows as investors await data
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in early Asian trading as investors await key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
BEIJING China aims to quicken the process of making the yuan convertible on the capital account and will allow foreign investors to use the currency to invest in Chinese financial institutions, Central Bank Deputy Governor Hu Xiaolian said on Monday.
China will also widen the number of channels for cross-border yuan flows and shift the focus of monetary policy to one that controls the price rather than the quantity of money, Hu said in remarks published on the central bank's website.
Her remarks were a reiteration of the central bank's existing stance.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON Leading Wall Street firms should segment their riskiest businesses into holding companies that better shield taxpayers from a future bailout, a leading U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.