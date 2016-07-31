Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
BEIJING Border police seized 399 baby Siamese crocodiles, a protected endangered species, in southern China, state-owned Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
The roughly 25-cm long crocodiles were about 15 days old and were likely trafficked from Vietnam, the report said.
Police in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region said they saw three nervous-looking men moving goods in front of the house where the crocodiles were found and approached them for questioning. One man was caught, while the two others escaped.
Siamese crocodile skin is used to produce handbags and other luxury leather goods, but the reptiles can only be raised in China with a license and trafficking in them is illegal, according to Xinhua.
China is a major destination market for many products made using exotic, and often endangered, species. The government has held high-profile events to destroy large caches of illicit animal products in attempt to discourage trafficking in them.
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.