BEIJING European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Monday that populism in Europe, the United States and elsewhere is a dangerous thing, and if populist politicians come to power it would be a recipe for isolation and failure.

Speaking in Beijing, she said the debate in the United States was personified by Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump and included criticism of globalization and trade.

