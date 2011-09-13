BEIJING Investor "panic" about Europe's debt crisis is unnecessary, and China is ready to work with others to boost market confidence, Wu Xiaoling, a former deputy central bank governor and now a lawmaker, told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The market panic is not necessary and can only make things worse," Wu said when asked about her view of the euro situation.

"I agree with great majority that the euro should not fall apart," Wu said.

Wu, who is now with the National People's Congress Standing Committee, the law-making body, said the hike in Greek bond yields is probably a short-term event.

"We will continue to support Europe's measures in maintaining a stable euro," she said.

(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)