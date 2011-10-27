BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it welcomed the consensus reached at the European Union's summit to tackle the euro debt crisis, and that Beijing supported the measures the EU had taken.

China hopes the outcome of the summit will boost market confidence, ministry spokeswoman Jiang Yu told a regular news briefing.

She also confirmed that President Hu Jintao will speak with French President Nicolas Sarkozy in a phone call about economic issues.

An EU source said Sarkozy is expected to talk with Hu later on Thursday about Beijing's possible participation in the bailout fund.

(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)