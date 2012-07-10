BEIJING Chinese exporters face challenges from trade protectionism, a senior Chinese customs official said on Tuesday, noting the largest number of Beijing's trade disputes last year were with the United States.

"Currently the world economy is still grim and there are rising uncertainties and unstable factors," Zheng Yuesheng, spokesman of China's General Administration of Customs, told reporters.

"Chinese exporters face trade protectionism and the situation is very grim," he said.

China's exports grew 11.3 percent in June from a year earlier, faster than market expectations for a 9.9 percent increase but well off the pace in May when it posted an annual rise of 15.3 percent.

China's imports rose 6.3 percent last month from a year earlier, less than half the 12.7 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll and down sharply from the 12.7 percent annual rise in May.

(Reporting By Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)