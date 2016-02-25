BEIJING Chinese exports and the yuan face strong pressure from the complexity of the international economic environment, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

China's economy is facing increasing downward pressure, the ministry said in a statement accompanying a press conference.

China's industrial output will grow at around 6 percent in 2016, the ministry also said, adding that industrial output will stabilize this year and there may be a deeper divide between the industrial outputs of different regions and industries.

Full year industrial output rose 6.1 percent year on year in 2015.

(Reporting by Shen Yan)