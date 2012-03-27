SHANGHAI Chinese authorities are finalizing plans for a financial reform experiment that would let individuals in one Chinese city invest in overseas financial assets, local media reported on Tuesday, marking an important step towards liberalization of China's capital account.

The "general financial reform zone" pilot project will allow residents of Wenzhou, in Zhejiang province, to invest directly in foreign assets, the 21st Century Business Herald reported, citing a provincial financial regulator involved in developing the plan.

However, a separate measure included in an early draft of the plan, which would have permitted steps towards interest-rate liberalization by Wenzhou banks, has been rejected, the paper reported.

The rejection of rate reform indicates that senior policymakers remain reluctant to push ahead on more comprehensive financial reforms which could threaten the profitability of the state-dominated banking system and raise the cost of capital to state-owned borrowers. <ID:4E8ED2BN>

The foreign investment provision would create a new channel for Chinese retail investors to gain exposure to overseas financial assets, outside of the existing Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) program.

Launched in 2006, QDII is currently the main channel through which Chinese domestic investors can invest in overseas capital markets. But China's foreign exchange regulator has so far granted only $75.2 billion in quotas under the program.

Wenzhou officials originally submitted a plan for the pilot in October 2011, and the plan has been slowly working its way through the provincial and central government approval processes, during which some of the more controversial provisions were removed, the paper reported.

A stand-alone plan to allow overseas financial investment by Wenzhou residents was officially released in early 2011 but then scrapped two weeks later. That plan was subsequently folded into the broader blueprint for the financial reform zone, the paper reported.

Other elements of the pilot project will include measures to encourage micro-lending, lending to small- and medium-sized business, and to standardize and legalize various forms of so-called "popular lending" in which residents lend to one another outside the banking system.

Wenzhou is famous as a center of private entrepreneurship and grey-market lending. The idea for the financial reform zone emerged in late 2011, after a series of media reports on Wenzhou entrepreneurs who had fled or committed suicide after they were unable to repay high-interest underground loans.

Wenzhou business owners had resorted to such loans after normal bank loans became increasingly difficult to obtain amid tight monetary policy in 2011.

(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Kim Coghill)