SHANGHAI China's securities regulator said brokerages can borrow money or securities from a new securities financing company in a move that will allow them to expand their margin trading and short selling businesses.

The securities financing company can raise its capital via selling corporate bonds publicly or borrowing through private channels, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website.

Separately, the margin trading and short selling businesses of brokerages in a pilot scheme will be expanded to all qualified brokerages from just a select group, the regulator said.

Chinese authorities have also been reviewing plans to let companies borrow short-term funds from brokerages, a development that would potentially provide support for the stock market as well as broaden alternative funding channels for businesses.

Beijing has also announced a series of measures to support the country's small- and medium-sized enterprises, which have been struggling to obtain funding from state lenders

(Reporting by Jacqueline Wong; editing by Ron Askew)