People drive pigs as they save them from a flooded farm in Lu'an, Anhui Province, China July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A dog is seen trapped on a flooded street in Shucheng county, Anhui province. Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident rows a makeshift boat to make his way at a flooded street in Chaohu, Anhui Province, China, July 2, 2016. Picture taken July 2, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

An employee wipes away tears as he walks through a flooded farm, where pigs cannot be moved away from due to an environmental protection and epidemic prevention measure, before he leaves for safer place in Liu'an, Anhui Province, China, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A stadium is flooded after heavy rainfall in Ezhou, Hubei Province, China, July 2, 2016. Picture taken July 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view shows that houses are flooded in villages in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China, July 4, 2016. Picture taken July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers take a boat to check around at a flooded road in Shucheng, Anhui Province, China, July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee touches pigs which cannot be moved away from a flooded farm, due to an environmental protection and epidemic prevention measure, before he leaves for a safer place in Liu'an, Anhui Province, China, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers save a resident from a flooded building in Chongqing, China. Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities. REUTERS/Stringer

Wood from a factory, brought by floodwater, piles up at a bridge in Huanjiang County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China July 4, 2016. Picture taken July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents make their way with an inflatable boat through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. About 200,000 people from eight southern provinces and regions, including Hubei, Sichuan, Guizhou, Jiangxi, Yunnan, Zhejiang and Anhui, had been forced to evacuate, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said on its website. REUTERS/Stringer

A bus goes through a flooded street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China July 6, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Employees save pigs from a flooded farm in Lu'an, Anhui Province, China July 5, 2016. Picture taken July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI Severe flooding across central and southern China over the past week has killed almost 130 people, damaged more than 1.9 million hectares of crops and led to direct economic losses of more than 38 billion yuan ($5.70 billion), state media said on Tuesday.

Premier Li Keqiang traveled on Tuesday to Anhui, one of the hardest-hit provinces, where he met residents and encouraged officials to do everything they could to protect lives and livelihoods. Li was also to visit Hunan province.

Heavy rainfall had killed 128 people across 11 provinces and regions and 42 people are missing, state news agency Xinhua reported.

More than 1.3 million people have been forced out of their homes, it said.

Weather forecasts predicted more downpours during what is traditionally China's flood season.

Xinhua said more than 1.9 million hectares (4.7 million acres) of cropland had been damaged and another 295,000 hectares had been destroyed, resulting in direct economic losses of 38.2 billion yuan.

More than 40,000 buildings have also collapsed, it added.

It was not clear how that would affect the summer grain harvest, which was expected to reach 140 million tonnes this year.

The stormy weather also took a toll on farm animals.

In Anhui, the flooding killed some 7,100 hogs, 215 bulls and 5.14 million fowl, the China News Service reported.

In the southern province of Hunan, torrential rain and flooding had forced more than 100 trains to stop or take detours since midnight on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

In one city, about 3 tonnes of gasoline and diesel leaked from a petrol station on Monday, contaminating floodwater that flowed into a river, it said.

Water in 43 rivers in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River had exceeded warning levels and patrols were monitoring dykes, Xinhua quoted Chen Guiya, an official with the Yangtze River Water Resources Commission, as saying.

